Middlesbrough v Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Aynsley Pears will continue in goal for Middlesbrough, who have Darren Randolph out (thigh) for up to a month.
Jonathan Woodgate will also be without full-back George Friend as he recovers from knee surgery, and striker Rudy Gestede (hamstring) remains sidelined.
Fulham hope to be able to call upon Harry Arter, who missed their midweek win over Luton with a knock.
The Cottagers are otherwise injury-free, with midfielder Stefan Johnansen pushing for a starting berth.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have lost one of their last 14 home league games against Fulham (W9 D4 L1), though it was in their most recent meeting in January 2018.
- Fulham are looking to win consecutive away league games against Middlesbrough for the first time since winning four in a row between 1972 and 1984.
- Middlesbrough haven't scored more than twice in any of their last 29 home league games, scoring just 25 goals in those games at the Riverside Stadium since beating Sheffield United 3-0 in their opening home game of 2018-19.
- Fulham have won eight points from their six away league games this season (W2 D2 L2), three more than they managed in the whole of last term in the Premier League (W1 D2 L16).
- No side has scored fewer home goals in the Championship this season than Middlesbrough (5, level with Leeds).
- Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 11 goals in 13 league games this season, equalling his goal tally in 37 appearances in the Premier League last term. Last time out, Mitrovic became the first Fulham player to score a hat-trick in league competition since Ryan Sessegnon against Sheffield United in November 2017.