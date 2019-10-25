Middlesbrough v Fulham

Harry Arter is on a season-long loan from Bournemouth

Aynsley Pears will continue in goal for Middlesbrough, who have Darren Randolph out (thigh) for up to a month.

Jonathan Woodgate will also be without full-back George Friend as he recovers from knee surgery, and striker Rudy Gestede (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Fulham hope to be able to call upon Harry Arter, who missed their midweek win over Luton with a knock.

The Cottagers are otherwise injury-free, with midfielder Stefan Johnansen pushing for a starting berth.

Match facts