Millwall15:00Stoke
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Stoke City

New Millwall boss Gary Rowett watched Tuesday night's 2-2 draw with Cardiff City from the stand, leaving caretaker boss Adam Barrett to take charge
New Millwall boss Gary Rowett watched Tuesday night's 2-2 home draw with Cardiff City from the stand, leaving caretaker boss Adam Barrett to take charge
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

New Millwall manager Gary Rowett takes charge of his first match as Lions boss against his former club Stoke City.

But Rowett, sacked by Stoke on 8 January, is without three players - midfielder Ryan Leonard (leg), Jiri Skalak (foot) and keeper Frank Fielding (thigh) for his Potters reunion.

Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo is a doubt after coming off (groin) in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Bruno Martins Indi missed the trip to Hillsborough through illness.

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee) is another being assessed, along with full-back Tom Edwards, who came off in midweek with a side strain.

Nathan Jones' Stoke start the day 23rd in the table, three points adrift of safety and seven behind 17th-placed Millwall, who drew 2-2 at home to Cardiff on Tuesday.

Match facts

  • Stoke have not lost to Millwall in nine meetings, in all competitions since a 3-1 home win in April 2003.
  • The Potters, who drew 0-0 at Millwall last season, have kept a clean sheet on all their last three visits.
  • Millwall have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 league games, in which they have won just once.
  • Stoke have won two of their last three league games - as many as they had in their previous 28 combined.
  • Millwall's Tom Bradshaw has scored in each of his last four league games, netting five goals in total. His previous five goals in English league football had taken 47 games.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
View full Championship table

