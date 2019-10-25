Birmingham City v Luton Town

Suspended Croatia midfielder Ivan Sunjic missed Birmingham's 2-1 midweek home win over Blackburn

Birmingham City have midfielder Ivan Sunjic available again for the visit of lowly Luton Town to St Andrew's.

The Croatian has served a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards, but fellow midfielder Gary Gardner has been ruled out for several weeks after minor knee surgery.

Luton hope on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown is fit following a heavy challenge in their 3-2 loss at Fulham.

Former Blues midfielder Andy Shinnie will hope to play against his old club.

Shinnie was an unused substitute in midweek, but Kazenga LuaLua did come off the bench and will also be pushing for a start after scoring Luton's late second goal at Craven Cottage.

Luton, in 18th, start the afternoon four points clear of the relegation places and five behind 11th-placed Blues, who come off the back of a 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers.

