Birmingham City v Luton Town
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City have midfielder Ivan Sunjic available again for the visit of lowly Luton Town to St Andrew's.
The Croatian has served a one-game ban for picking up five yellow cards, but fellow midfielder Gary Gardner has been ruled out for several weeks after minor knee surgery.
Luton hope on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown is fit following a heavy challenge in their 3-2 loss at Fulham.
Former Blues midfielder Andy Shinnie will hope to play against his old club.
Shinnie was an unused substitute in midweek, but Kazenga LuaLua did come off the bench and will also be pushing for a start after scoring Luton's late second goal at Craven Cottage.
Luton, in 18th, start the afternoon four points clear of the relegation places and five behind 11th-placed Blues, who come off the back of a 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Birmingham City and Luton Town at St Andrew's since a televised Friday night 2-2 draw in December 2006, when Steve Bruce's Blues were top of the Championship.
- Luton have not won at St Andrew's in five visits since a 2-0 top-flight victory in April 1986, when David Pleat's Hatters were on course to finishing ninth - and Ron Saunders' Blues were relegated.
- Pep Clotet's Blues have won four of their last five home league games - as many as they had in their previous 16 combined at St Andrew's.
- Luton have lost six of their last eight away league games - and have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those eight matches, shipping 15 goals.
- Dan Crowley has provided headed assists for three of Birmingham's last five league goals.
- Only West Bromwich Albion (13) and Cardiff City (12) have had more different goalscorers in the Championship this season than Luton (11).