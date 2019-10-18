First Half ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Nice v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 15Burner
- 29Herelle
- 4Costa Santos
- 23Sarr
- 8Lees-Melou
- 25CyprienBooked at 24mins
- 21Barbosa da Silva
- 14Ganago
- 9Dolberg
- 18Claude Maurice
Substitutes
- 5Tameze
- 7Maolida
- 11Srarfi
- 12Coly
- 16Clementia
- 22Lusamba
- 24Pelmard
PSG
- 1Navas
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 22Diallo
- 21Herrera
- 8Paredes
- 11Di María
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 18Icardi
- 19Sarabia
Substitutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 7Mbappé
- 9Cavani
- 16Rico
- 20Kurzawa
- 33Mbe Soh
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Danilo.
Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Patrick Burner.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ignatius Ganago (Nice).
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Patrick Burner (Nice).
Attempt missed. Patrick Burner (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ignatius Ganago.
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Malang Sarr.
Booking
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Ignatius Ganago (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt missed. Ignatius Ganago (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ignatius Ganago (Nice).
Goal!
Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).
Offside, Nice. Christophe Herelle tries a through ball, but Ignatius Ganago is caught offside.