French Ligue 1
Nice0PSG2

Nice v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 15Burner
  • 29Herelle
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 23Sarr
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 25CyprienBooked at 24mins
  • 21Barbosa da Silva
  • 14Ganago
  • 9Dolberg
  • 18Claude Maurice

Substitutes

  • 5Tameze
  • 7Maolida
  • 11Srarfi
  • 12Coly
  • 16Clementia
  • 22Lusamba
  • 24Pelmard

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 22Diallo
  • 21Herrera
  • 8Paredes
  • 11Di María
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 18Icardi
  • 19Sarabia

Substitutes

  • 5Marquinhos
  • 6Verratti
  • 7Mbappé
  • 9Cavani
  • 16Rico
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 33Mbe Soh
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).

Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wylan Cyprien.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Danilo.

Attempt missed. Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Danilo.

Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Patrick Burner.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).

Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christophe Herelle.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ignatius Ganago (Nice).

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).

Danilo (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Patrick Burner (Nice).

Attempt missed. Patrick Burner (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ignatius Ganago.

Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Malang Sarr.

Booking

Wylan Cyprien (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).

Ignatius Ganago (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.

Attempt missed. Ignatius Ganago (Nice) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pierre Lees-Melou.

Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ignatius Ganago (Nice).

Goal!

Goal! Nice 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Wylan Cyprien (Nice).

Offside, Nice. Christophe Herelle tries a through ball, but Ignatius Ganago is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 18th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG108021941524
2Nantes961295419
3Angers95131615116
4Bordeaux94321510515
5Lille9432139415
6Reims942384414
7Montpellier942397214
8Marseille93421011-113
9Nice104151215-313
10Rennes933387112
11Amiens93241214-211
12Brest92521013-311
13Saint-Étienne9324813-511
14Lyon923414959
15Nîmes9234911-29
16Monaco92341519-49
17Strasbourg9234610-49
18Toulouse9234915-69
19Dijon9225510-58
20Metz9225814-68
View full French Ligue 1 table

