Neil Warnock: Cardiff boss challenges team to stay unbeaten at home all season

Neil Warnock's Cardiff City play the first south Wales derby in five years at Swansea City on 27 October

Neil Warnock challenged Cardiff City to go unbeaten at home in the Championship all season after their late leveller against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Lee Tomlin's 87th-minute free-kick saw Cardiff draw 1-1 with Wednesday after Julian Borner diverted Kadeem Harris' first-half strike in for the Owls.

Cardiff have won four and drawn two of their six home league games in 2019-20.

"I'd like to go unbeaten all season if I'm honest, I don't think it's impossible," said Cardiff boss Warnock.

"But I'd like to win away now next week. We've got two tough away games and it's about time we won away on the law of averages.

"I think we can get better in the second half of the season, there are one or two areas we are working on and we've got players coming back in.

"I think we can be in the mix - I'm sure of it."

Cardiff, who stay 11th in the Championship, go to Millwall on Tuesday before heading to Swansea City for the first south Wales derby.

"It could be a big momentum swing with that late goal," Warnock added.

"These three games this week are tough, but they're tough for the people we're playing against.

"We've got to stick together like we did tonight. We showed a lot of resilience."

Tomlin's goal was his first for Cardiff since December 2017 and Warnock was full of praise for the attacking midfielder.

"I'm pleased for Tomlin - that's probably the best week's training I've seen him do," he said. "I thought he could make a difference and he did."