Johnny Russell: Scotland forward hasn't given up on move to Celtic

Celtic tried to sign Russell from Dundee United in 2013

Scotland striker Johnny Russell admits he has not given up on his dream of playing for Celtic - six years after the club tried to sign him.

Russell, 29, has 12 months left on his contract at Kansas City Wizards, having moved to the MLS from Derby County in January 2018.

And Russell revealed Celtic fell short with an offer to Dundee United when he left to join Derby for £650,000.

"Throughout my career I always hoped it would happen," he told BBC Scotland.

"It hasn't happened yet, hopefully it does at some point. I grew up dreaming of that.

"I'm happy where I am, but I'm a Celtic fan. The season I went to Derby there was a bid made but Derby offered more, so there was never a choice."