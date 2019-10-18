Manchester United: Mason Greenwood signs new contract until 2023

Greenwood has scored two goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

The 18-year-old England Under-21 international, a product of United's academy, made his first Premier League start against Cardiff in May.

The deal has the option to be extended by a year.

"Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true," said Greenwood.

"I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch.

"I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential."

Greenwood is one of 12 academy products to feature in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's matchday squads this season.

He signed his first professional contract at United in October 2018.

"Mason has progressed through our outstanding academy and we are delighted with the progress he has made," said Solskjaer.

"At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher.

"Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude. He has all the attributes to become a top player.

"Mason is learning every day in training and, with his work ethic, there is no doubt that he has an excellent future ahead of him."