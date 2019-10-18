Joe Mattock: Rotherham United defender extends Millers stay until 2022

Joe Mattock.
Joe Mattock has suffered two relegations with Rotherham and won one promotion during his four years at the club

Defender Joe Mattock has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Rotherham United until 2022.

Mattock, who has made 168 appearances for the Millers, came through the ranks at Leicester City before joining West Bromwich Albion for £1m in 2009.

The 29-year-old joined Rotherham in 2015 and is the second longest-serving player in the current squad, behind only fellow defender Richard Wood.

The full-back's existing deal was due to expire next summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you