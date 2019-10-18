Joe Mattock: Rotherham United defender extends Millers stay until 2022
Defender Joe Mattock has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Rotherham United until 2022.
Mattock, who has made 168 appearances for the Millers, came through the ranks at Leicester City before joining West Bromwich Albion for £1m in 2009.
The 29-year-old joined Rotherham in 2015 and is the second longest-serving player in the current squad, behind only fellow defender Richard Wood.
The full-back's existing deal was due to expire next summer.