Quiz: Name all England's conquerors in 999 men's internationals

England fans
'Don't be silly Steve, England have never lost to them...'

England's men have lost 189 times in their first 999 internationals.

But who has handed out the defeats? Can you name them all?

Oh, we should say that if a match goes to a penalty shootout it's technically a draw...

Who has beaten England?

Score: 0 / 37
10:00
You scored 0/37

Copy and share link

RankHintTeam
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
37
35
36

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you