Man Utd v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Manchester United will have to wait a week to improve

Manchester United "will have to wait a week" if they want to change their season, says Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and 15 points ahead of 12th-placed United.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it is the "perfect game" to motivate his struggling side.

Klopp said: "I don't think there are a lot of teams who would love to play against us at the moment."

The German added: "It looks like Manchester United is the only team that wants to play us, and we have to make sure that is a misunderstanding.

"I would do the same if the situation was the other way around. This is the game [where] we can change the world; that is the way I would prepare [for] it.

"They are in a situation that they don't like and they want to change it. We just have to make sure that if they want to change it, they start a week later and that's all."

United's only victory in their past five games was a penalty shootout win over Rochdale in the Carabao Cup, and their form has increased pressure on Solskjaer.

Klopp said he wants every manager to have "as much time in the world" but added that "no club is willing to wait for success".

Solskjaer actually won two more points from his first 29 matches in charge of United than Klopp did after taking over at Liverpool in 2015.

Asked about the comparison, Klopp said: "After my 29 games, there was not 100% agreement I was the perfect manager for Liverpool."

He added: "I have no clue about his position. It's not important what you are writing, really.

"It's more important what the board are telling him. I don't have an opinion."