'We have to stamp our authority' - Devine

League of Ireland: Sligo Rovers v Derry City Venue: The Showgrounds, Sligo Date: Saturday, 19 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Declan Devine has called for a final push as Derry City aim to secure a European spot in the League of Ireland.

Derry sit fourth in the table and face three games in six days, starting with a trip to Sligo on Saturday evening.

St. Patrick's Athletic, who are vying with Derry for the final European place, and Finn Harps travel to the Brandywell on Tuesday and Friday night to round out the season.

"Our main priority is going to Sligo and getting a win," said Devine.

"We're in a very positive place heading into the game," he added. "Our appetite, energy and quality in training have been brilliant.

Champions Dundalk also won the FAI Cup, meaning fourth place in the League of Ireland table would be enough to secure European football in 2020

"To go from third bottom last season to qualifying for Europe would be something special, if we can get over the line.

"We have to take it one game at a time. If it goes to the last game then it goes to the last game, if it goes to the second game then it goes to the second game.

"It would be a fantastic achievement for the players and something that they can reflect on at the end of the season and think what a wonderful job that they have done.

"There's still a lot of football still to be played and we're not counting on anyone doing us any favours."

Aggression, quality and passion

Sligo sit in fourth place in the league table but are out of the running for European football, however Devine feels they still pose a threat,

"They have a home crowd that have been very good to them all season and there are players playing for contracts next year," added the 46-year-old.

"They're not going to lie down to us, let's be honest.

"They are going to want to beat us and turn us over, so we have to make sure that we are focused, determined and take our best game down to the Showgrounds.

"We haven't won there this year and we have to try and rectify that.

"We have to make sure we play with aggression, passion and the quality that we are capable of.

Derry City have only won one of their last five league games

"We have players who have put their bodies on the line in a long, hard season.

"We have potentially nine players on Friday night who could win Player of the Season.

"That's unheard of, it's a sign of a good side and it just shows you the levels that we have at the minute.

"Our fans deserve to be in European football, they've been brilliant to us this year, so for all the commitment that they've put in, we've got to try and get across the line.

"No matter what happens on Saturday, we've still got a huge six points to play for, St. Pats have the potential to win nine points and we have to make sure we get as many points as possible on the board.

"If they win on Friday then we win on Saturday then it'll set up a big game at the Brandywell on Tuesday night.

"We have to make sure we do our side of the bargain and we have to stamp our authority all over the three games."