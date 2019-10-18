Chris McCann: Oldham Athletic sign veteran midfielder

Chris McCann
Chris McCann was part of the Atlanta United side that won the MLS Cup in 2018

Oldham Athletic have signed former Burnley and Wigan Athletic midfielder Chris McCann on a short-term deal.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving MLS side DC United in July.

McCann, who was part of the Clarets side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2009, could make his Latics debut against Macclesfield on Saturday.

"His experience in the game can only help us moving forwards as a team," boss Dino Maamria told the club website.

