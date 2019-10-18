Europa League: Wolves 'behind closed doors' game set for 21,000 fans

Slovan Bratislava celebrate a goal during their Europa League Group K game with Besiktas

Wolverhampton Wanderers will play in front of 21,000 'home' fans at Slovan Bratislava in their Europa League game - despite it being behind closed doors.

Uefa punished Slovan for racist chants by fans at a play-off against PAOK of Greece in August.

Slovan were banned from selling tickets for the match on 24 October but instead gifted them to local football clubs and schools - thanks to an Uefa loophole.

Just 200 Wolves fans with 'category one' tickets are allowed into the game.

Under Article 73 of Uefa's regulations, accompanied children, aged 14 and under, from local schools and football academies can be invited.

Slovan placed a notice on their website requesting applications for places at the Group K match. The regulations' reference to "accompanied children" means that one adult will be admitted for every 10 youngsters.

It is understood the majority of the crowd will be under-14s but most are expected to be supporting the Bratislava-based side.

Article 73 also states 'a maximum of 200 people holding category one tickets from the visiting club or association and a maximum of 20 VIP guests' will also be allowed to watch the game - and so that will be the limit of Wolves' support inside the ground.

Uefa ruled in August that Slovan must play two European games in an empty stadium as a consequence of racist chanting and banners during the Europa League play-off match against PAOK.

Slovan appealed against the punishment but this was dismissed by Uefa on 9 October, meaning their game against Wolves would be covered by the sanction, which also included a 91,750 euro (£79,897) fine, part of which was for a lack of organisation at the PAOK game.

Uefa's penalty was designed in part to punish Slovan financially; as no-one will pay for their tickets at the Wolves game.

Wolves are currently third, with three points from two games in Group K. Slovan Bratislava top the group with four points, ahead of Braga on goal difference.