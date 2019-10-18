Wally Downes: AFC Wimbledon manager banned for four weeks after betting on matches

From the section

AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes has been suspended for four weeks after admitting breaching Football Association rules around betting.

Downes, 58, placed five bets on football matches between 30 November 2013 and 30 January 2014 and three bets between 16 March and 12 July 2019.

FA rules bar anyone employed by a football club from gambling on matches.

Downes, who was also fined £3,000, has been suspended by AFC Wimbledon since being charged last month.

His 28-day ban from all football and football-related activity ends on 14 November.

