Elliott Frear: Forest Green Rovers re-sign ex-Motherwell winger

Elliott Frear joined Motherwell midway through Forest Green's National League promotion season

Forest Green Rovers have re-signed former Motherwell winger Elliott Frear on a contract until January.

The 29-year-old spent two and a half years with Rovers prior to their 2017 promotion to the Football League, scoring 12 goals in 107 appearances.

Frear, who started his career with Exeter, turned down a deal to stay with Motherwell, where he played 74 games.

"A short-term deal suits all parties and all things being well hopefully it can be a longer term thing," he said.

Frear told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "Mark [Cooper, Forest Green manager] knows what I'm all about so it was just a case of seeing I was fit enough to come in and do a job, which thankfully he thinks I am."

Subject to the club receiving international clearance, he will be available to make his debut against Mansfield on Saturday.

