Paul Anderson: Northampton Town re-sign winger on "short-term" deal

Paul Anderson left Northampton for Mansfield after helping them finish 16th in League One in 2017

Northampton Town have re-signed former Ipswich and Nottingham Forest winger Paul Anderson on a "short-term" deal.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since being released in the summer by Plymouth, where he made four substitute appearances last season.

Anderson scored seven goals in 38 games for the Cobblers in his previous spell, during the 2016-17 campaign.

"He settled into the group nicely and played well in the reserve game we had this week," said manager Keith Curle.

"We thought that his calmness and composure on the ball and ability to pick a pass and open up a defence, could be of use."

