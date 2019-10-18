Neil Lennon says Celtic players should walk off in face of racist abuse

Lazio were punished for the behaviour of their fans against Rennes earlier this month

Manager Neil Lennon would encourage his Celtic players to walk off the pitch if they experience racist abuse in their Europa League game against Lazio.

The Scottish champions host the Italian club on Thursday, then face them in Rome on 7 November.

Lazio were given a partial stadium ban for that game after racist behaviour by their fans against Rennes this month.

"I would not discourage any player from walking off the pitch if he's getting racially abused," said Lennon.

"I think I would encourage it because it's pointing out that there is a wrong here. We all have to do a little bit more to prevent it and for individuals it's personnel and it's very, very hurtful."

Lazio were also fined around £17,340 for the incidents during the 2-1 Europa League group stage win over Rennes on 3 October. It follows a charge for a similar offence last February.

'Fines & stadium bans aren't working'

Lennon's comments come in that week that England players were subjected to racist abuse during a Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

Bulgarian authorities have so far identified 16 suspects and made 12 arrests for offences such as racist chanting and making Nazi salutes.

When asked if he thought fines and stadium bans were enough to deter racist behaviour from the stands, Lennon said: "No. I don't think that's working because it's not going away.

"It's awful. It's just rearing it's ugly head again. It's embarrassing for the individual countries and the individual associations and the people who run those associations as well.

"I mean, the scenes in Bulgaria looked like it was all premeditated as well with the way they were dressed and behaving. How these guys get in to the stadium in the first place - that needs to be looked at."

Lennon has had to deal with abuse from rival fans as both a player and a manager for a number of years.

And while the Celtic boss acknowledges that football does bring abuse, he says it can also offer an escape and focus for individuals that have to deal with it.

"Sometimes football is your way out, your joy," Lennon said. "Without football it would be extremely difficult to go through that.

"I suppose football brings that to your life in this environment but very certainly football is a great motivation for taking your mind away from it."