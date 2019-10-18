Bulgaria police arrest five more fans over racist abuse of England players

England players including captain Harry Kane (number nine) and forward Raheem Sterling (left) speak to the referee after the game is stopped

Police in Bulgaria have arrested a further five fans suspected of subjecting England players to racist abuse during a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia on Monday.

Bulgarian authorities have so far identified 16 suspects and made 12 arrests.

Four supporters received fines and two-year bans on Thursday, with others remaining under investigation.

England won the match, which was stopped twice in the first half, 6-0.

The first four fans to be punished for the "indecent acts" which included racist chanting and brandishing the Nazi salute were dealt with by Bulgarian police - rather than the country's courts - under Bulgaria's law for the "protection of public order during sports events".

Bulgarian police initially made six arrests, with a seventh following later on Wednesday. Of that group, one is a minor, the Bulgaria Ministry of Interior told BBC Sport.

Borislav Mikhailov, president of Bulgaria's football association, resigned on Tuesday.

Bulgaria manager Krasimir Balakov said after the game he "didn't hear" any chanting but later posted a statement on Facebook acknowledging the incidents.