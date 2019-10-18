El Clasico: Barcelona v Real Madrid postponed because of fears over civil unrest

This month's El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been postponed because of fears of civil unrest.

The match was scheduled for 26 October but there have been days of protest in Barcelona after nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed on Monday.

Earlier this week, La Liga asked the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to switch the game to Madrid.

The clubs must agree a new date by Monday.

More to follow

