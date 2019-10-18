Motherwell: Stephen Robinson says table 'doesn't matter' at this stage

Stephen Robinson is wary of mouthing off too much about Motherwell's good start

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says the Scottish Premiership table "doesn't matter too much at the moment" despite his side sitting third.

The Fir Park side are four points clear of Aberdeen and Ross County after claiming 16 points from their opening games of the campaign.

Derek McInnes brings his Aberdeen team to Fir Park on Saturday.

"Even though it's third against fourth, it's only eight games into the season," said Robinson.

"The league table doesn't matter too much at the moment. It's a test for us, but we've been very good lately and we'll have to rise to that occasion again."

Motherwell have made their best start to a season since the 2013-14 campaign and a win over Aberdeen would open a seven-point gap over their rivals.

However, Robinson said: "It's not like if we beat Aberdeen we are definitely going to finish third.

"Of course a win against a side like Aberdeen at this stage in the season to stay in the top regions of the league is vitally important for us, but I won't read into it too much at all.

"We try to build each week and each game to keep improving and I genuinely believe there is still a lot more to come."