Amine Harit: Morocco international wins Bundesliga Player of the Month award

Schalke's Amine Harit played for Morocco at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Morocco international Amine Harit has won the German Bundesliga Player of the Month award for September.

The 22-year-old Schalke playmaker saw off competition from several star names in the German top tier including Bayern Munich duo Robert Lewandowski and Philippe Continho.

Harit, who has won the award for the first time, has been rewarded for his outstanding performances last month when he scored four goals and provided two assists in three Bundesliga games.

His goals included a brace against Paderborn in a 5-1 away victory and his winning goal against Mainz.

The former Nantes player has featured in all of Schalke's seven league games so far this season and he is the club's top goalscorer with four goals in the ongoing Bundesliga campaign.

Harit has already registered more goals and assists this season than he managed over the entire campaign last season.

Born in France, Harit played for the various French youth sides before he switched allegiance to his country of origin, Morocco, for whom he has featured on 10 occasions since October 2017.

He made one appearance for the Atlas Lions at the 2018 World Cup in Russia but missed out on the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.