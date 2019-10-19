Fifa U-17 World Cup: Nigeria seek sixth title as they announce squad

Nigeria last won the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015, beating Mali 2-0 in the final.

Nigeria are aiming for a sixth title as they announce a final 21-man squad for the Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Brazil later this month.

The Golden Eaglets, who failed to defend their title in 2017, only qualified for this year's event after finishing fourth at the African championship in April.

Striker Wisdom Ubani who finished as second top scorer with three goals and two-goal hero Ibraheem Jabaar are both named on the list.

Another 10 players that played in Tanzania in April are omitted from coach Manu Garba's squad.

"All the teams coming to Brazil are here to win it and we have the same ambition," Garba, who led his country to a fourth success in 2013, said.

"Because of our pedigree in this competition the challenge will be tougher and my players are quite aware about what to do."

Garba has turned to two England-based goalkeepers, Joseph Oluwabusola of Bournemouth and West Ham United's Daniel Jinadu, to provide cover between the posts.

Nigeria are the most successful team in the history of the event with five wins (in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015) and three runners-up medals.

The West Africans are in group B alongside Hungary, Ecuador and Australia and will face Hungary in their opening game on 26 October.

They will lock horns with Ecuador three days later before they play their final group match against Australia on 1 November.

U-17 Nations Cup winners Cameroon, Angola and Senegal will also represent Africa at Brazil 2019.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Sunday Stephen (Football College Academy), Joseph Oluwabusola (Bournemouth, England), Daniel Jinadu (West Ham United, England)

Defenders: Usman Ibrahim (Giant Brilliants FC), Quadri Edun (G12 FC), Charles Etim (Blessed Stars Academy), Ferdinard Ikenna (A&B FC)

Midfielders: Daniel Francis (FC Hearts), Monsuru Opeyemi (B. Angel FC), Ibrahim Said (Dabo Babes Academy), Samson Tijani (Collings Edwin FC), Hamzat Ojediran (Jossy United FC), Peter Agba (Falala FC)

Forwards: Wisdom Ubani (Giant Brilliants FC), Peter Olawale (Delta Warriors FC), Akinkunmi Amoo (Sidos FC), Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi (Sporting Dreams FC), Olakunle Olusegun (ABS FC), Ibraheem Jabaar (Ijebu FC), Abba Bichi (Talentbase Sport FC), Divine Nwachukwu (Riverline FC)