Irish Premiership: Kearney expects 'ding-dong battle' with Crues

Coleraine players celebrate one of the four goals they scored against Crusaders at Ballycastle Road

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 12 October Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says he expects another keenly contested top-of-the-table Premiership clash with Crusaders at Seaview on Saturday.

The teams are meeting for the second time in three weeks, with unbeaten Coleraine having beaten the Crues 4-2 at Ballycastle Road on 21 September.

Coleraine could draw level on points with Crusaders at the top with a win.

"We've had a few ding-dongs over the years and I don't expect this one to be any different," said Kearney.

"It's one we look forward to. These games are the reason you play football or are involved with his league. Our away from has been good and we expect a lot of intensity and a great atmosphere," added the Bannsiders' boss.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter is awaiting news on a number of injured players before finalising his line-up for the game.

"It's a big game, the top two going head to head. Coleraine are an excellent side and their performances of late have been very good," said Baxter.

"They have a good style of play but we will concentrate on our own game and doing what we want to do well."

Fourth-placed Linfield are eight points off the summit with three games in hand over the league pacesetters as they prepare to entertain Ballymena United at Windsor Park.

"It'll be tough, a massive challenge for us, as Linfield have been very impressive from the start of the season, especially with how they progressed in Europe," observed Ballymena boss David Jeffrey.

"For our players it's another opportunity to test themselves against the best teams in the league."

Third-placed Cliftonville travel to the Brandywell to face Institute, pitting Reds manager Paddy McLaughlin against his former club.

"We're looking forward to playing on a good surface, one of the best in the league, which suits our style of play," said McLaughlin.

In the day's other games, Warrenpoint Town play Glenavon at Milltown and Carrick Rangers take on Dungannon Swifts at Taylor's Avenue.