Steve Morison: Shrewsbury's ex-Millwall and Wales striker retires

Steve Morison scored the winner in Millwall's 2016-17 League One play-off final victory over Bradford

Former Millwall and Wales striker Steve Morison has retired from professional football at the age of 36.

Morison, who signed a one-year deal with Shrewsbury in August, has agreed to take an academy coaching role with League Two club Northampton Town.

He scored 92 goals in 336 games in two spells with Millwall and also played for Norwich, Leeds and Stevenage.

"I've spent an amazing two decades as a professional footballer and have so many wonderful memories," he said.

"But I feel the time is right to move on to the next stage of my career - and I couldn't be more excited."

Morison won 20 caps for Wales between 2010 and 2012, scoring once, and also netted in each of the top six divisions of English football.

He failed to score in eight appearances for League One Shrewsbury, who he initially joined on loan from Millwall before signing a one-year deal in August.

"I'd like to thank the Shrewsbury chairman Roland Wycherley, chief executive Brian Caldwell, and manager Sam Ricketts, for being so understanding regarding my situation, and I wish them the very best for the coming season and beyond," Morison added.