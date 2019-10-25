Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Graham Dorrans.
Ayr United v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Watch on BBC Scotland coverage on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 2Muirhead
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Harvie
- 6Geggan
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowan
- 7Moffat
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 8Doolan
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 22McKenzie
Dundee
- 20Hazard
- 2Kerr
- 5Forster
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 11McDaid
- 14Dorrans
- 8Byrne
- 10McGowan
- 28Hemmings
- 9Nelson
Substitutes
- 6Meekings
- 7Todd
- 12Ferrie
- 17McPake
- 18Johnson
- 19Robertson
- 21Mackie
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andrew Nelson.
Attempt missed. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Andrew Nelson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.