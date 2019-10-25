Scottish Championship
Ayr0Dundee0

Ayr United v Dundee

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 11McCowan
  • 7Moffat
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 8Doolan
  • 9Moore
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie

Dundee

  • 20Hazard
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 3McGhee
  • 23Marshall
  • 11McDaid
  • 14Dorrans
  • 8Byrne
  • 10McGowan
  • 28Hemmings
  • 9Nelson

Substitutes

  • 6Meekings
  • 7Todd
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17McPake
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Mackie
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Graham Dorrans.

Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andrew Nelson.

Attempt missed. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Andrew Nelson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Houston (Ayr United).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

