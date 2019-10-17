Pat Jennings: Northern Ireland legend backs All-Ireland Champions Cup

Linfield's Bastien Hery, Pat Jennings OBE and Dundalk's Chris Shields at the Unite the Union Champions Cup launch at Windsor Park

Linfield and Dundalk will go head-to-head in the inaugural Unite the Union Champions Cup in November.

The current Irish Premiership and League of Ireland champions will play a two-legged tie at Windsor Park on 8 November and Oriel Park on 11 November.

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings has been announced as an ambassador for the competition.

"The Champions' Cup is a welcome addition to the football calendar," said Irish FA president David Martin.

"I'm sure this year's finalists will be looking forward to what should be two exciting matches."

Unite have signed a three-year deal to sponsor the cross-border tournament with €50,000 set to go to the winners, €25,000 for the runners-up and a further €25,000 ring-fenced for community-based projects in the competing teams' local areas.

Linfield are currently fourth in the Irish Premiership table, eight points behind leaders Crusaders who have played three games more.