Celtic: Uefa impose £10,400 fine for fans setting off flares

Celtic have been punished for their fans' behaviour in the Europa League win over Cluj

Celtic have been fined £10,400 by Uefa for fans setting off flares in the Europa League home win over Cluj.

It is the 18th time the Parkhead club have been punished by European football's governing body since 2007 and their second charge this season.

Celtic paid an £11,000 fine for their fans' use of flares and throwing objects in the play-off second-leg win over AIK in Stockholm in August.

Following the latest charge, the club vowed to tackle the problem.

More to follow.