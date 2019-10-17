Leeds United: 1967-74 side awarded freedom of city to mark club's 100th birthday

Leeds United players pose for a team photo before the 1972-73 season

The Leeds United side of 1967-74 have been awarded the freedom of the city to mark the club's 100th birthday.

The Championship club celebrated their centenary on Thursday.

Under the management of legendary boss Don Revie, Leeds won two First Division titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup during that seven-year period.

The team, including Jack Charlton, Eddie Gray and Peter Lorimer, are the first ever group to receive the honour from Leeds City Council.

A meeting will be held in December to formally approve the award.

Councillor Judith Blake said: "Their achievements on the pitch are there in the record books for all to see, but more than that it is a lasting legacy they left to our city that undoubtedly deserves to be recognised and celebrated.

"They played a huge part in instilling a real sense of pride in the club for everyone associated with the city that is still going strong today."

Revie took over at Elland Road in 1961 with the club in the second tier of English football.

He guided them to promotion in 1964 before masterminding a golden period in the club's history, which also included finishing runners-up in the First Division three times and a controversial defeat by AC Milan in the final of the 1973 Cup Winners' Cup.

Revie left Leeds to become England manager in July 1974.

Meanwhile, Leeds have announced plans to increase the capacity of Elland Road to 50,000 if they win promotion to the Premier League.

They have not played in the top flight since being relegated in 2004 and are fifth in the Championship this season after 11 games.