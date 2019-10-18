Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The bottom two sides in the Premiership go head to head this weekend, with winless St Johnstone facing a St Mirren side without a league victory since the second game of the season.

At the other end of the table, Motherwell can cement third place with a home win over Aberdeen - who already sit four points adrift of Stephen Robinson's side in fourth.

Celtic will look to bounce back from their loss to Livingston when they host Ross County, before league leaders Rangers travel to Tynecastle on Sunday to face a Hearts side with just one win this season.

Catch up with the team news and stats for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Celtic v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Ryan Christie is suspended for Celtic after being sent off against Livingston. Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is a doubt with an ankle injury.

County will be without midfielder Ewan Henderson against his parent club.

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster: "We got off to a great start in the league and then had a couple of indifferent results - it is just a bit of a wake-up call."

Ross County defender Marcus Fraser: "Off the back of a few good results we go there with good confidence knowing we can make it difficult for them."

Did you know? Celtic have scored more goals in the second halves of their league games alone this season (12) than Ross County have in all their matches overall (10).

Motherwell v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell defender Liam Donnelly is suspended, while Mark O'Hara and Jake Carroll are doubts.

Aberdeen's Funso Ojo, Ash Taylor and Scott Wright remain sidelined, while Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main are suspended.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I won't read too much into talk that all of a sudden if we beat Aberdeen we're definitely going to finish third."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We've got Sam Cosgrove in good form, good experience in the backline. We can still win the game there despite the difficulties we're facing in terms of team selection."

Did you know? No side has picked up more points across their last six Scottish Premiership matches than Motherwell - 15 points from five wins and one loss, the same as league leaders Rangers.

Kilmarnock v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Kilmarnock's new signing Simeon Jackson could feature on the bench. Injured fellow strikers Osman Sow and Innes Cameron, as well as full-back Ross Millen, remain out.

Livingston will monitor Chris Erskine and Scott Pittman, with manager Gary Holt rating them touch and go.

Kilmarnock striker Simeon Jackson: "There's more than enough quality in the team to create chances and I want to be on the end of those."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Kilmarnock are very similar to when Stevie (Clarke) had them, they play the same way, they've got the same traits. But we've got areas where we can hurt them."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have kept more clean sheets (five) than any other side in the Scottish Premiership this season, with those five coming in their last six league games - three wins, two draws and a loss.

Hamilton v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton will examine defender Aaron McGowan's fitness - he missed the 5-0 defeat against Rangers before the international break. Johnny Hunt serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Scott Allan should be fit for Hibs after an ankle knock. Adam Jackson is expected to be available again after suffering a concussion against Celtic.

Hamilton defender Sam Stubbs: "Hibs probably haven't had the start that they wanted, they're looking for a spark, and will will be targeting us as that."

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom: "I keep getting asked do you think you have turned the corner? No, not at all and I won't until I get those wins because that's all that matters."

Did you know? Hamilton have lost each of their last four league meetings with Hibernian, scoring just one goal while conceding 12.

St Mirren v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

St Mirren's Kyle McAllister will miss out with a back injury. Cody Cooke has returned to full training after a long-term knee injury but the game comes too soon for him.

St Johnstone welcome back midfield pair Liam Craig and Jason Holt following injury.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The fact St Johnstone are bottom of the table doesn't make me think it is going to be an easy game."

St Johnstone midfielder Drey Wright: "We are doing the right things and our performances are not far off. The signs are certainly there that results will improve shortly."

Did you know? St Mirren have scored just three league goals this season - the fewest in the Scottish Premiership. They have found the net with just 3.6% of their shots in the competition (three goals from 84 shots).

Hearts v Rangers (Sun, 12:15)

Hearts manager Craig Levein hopes both Peter Haring and Uche Ikpeazu will feature, however Jamie Walker and Steven Naismith remain on the sidelines.

Ryan Kent and Jon Flanagan are in contention for Rangers after respective hamstring and hernia problems.

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Games against Rangers recently have not been as good as we would have liked, which is another thing we would like to make up for."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We have to embrace the pressure and aim to stay there, but it's always nice to sit top. We certainly deserve to be there."

Did you know? There hasn't been a draw in a top-flight meeting between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle in any of the last 15 such meetings, since a 1-1 draw in March 2006. Rangers have won each of their last three league visits to Hearts.