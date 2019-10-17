Neil Warnock: Cardiff City set for toughest week of the season

Neil Warnock's Cardiff side lost for the first time in eight league games at West Brom in their last Championship game

Neil Warnock says he must rotate his squad during the most demanding stretch of Cardiff City's season.

The Bluebirds host Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and go to Millwall on Tuesday night.

They then play the first south Wales derby in five years at Swansea City on 27 October.

"I usually just work on one at a time but this is a big week and I think we will have to use the squad over the three games," Warnock said.

"You take them one at a time but you have to say that with all the travelling involved, going up to London on Tuesday, it's probably the toughest week we'll have this season.

"Millwall away is never easy and then likewise a local derby next weekend. They are three interesting games and you have to come up with answers."

Relegated from the Premier League last season, Cardiff are 11th in the Championship after 11 games in 2019-20.

Warnock's team have been impressive at home, taking 13 points from a possible 15 so far, and he believes they are well placed to push on as the campaign unfolds.

"I think we can get a lot better but I have been reasonably happy, apart from the elementary mistakes we have got to try to eliminate," he added.

"I have been quite happy with quite a lot of aspects of the game. I think we will have a good assessment (of where we are) after the next five games."

Sheffield-born Warnock, a Sheffield United fan and former Blades boss, is relishing a battle with Garry Monk's eight-placed Owls side.

"It's always nice for me to play against Wednesday because I have so many friends who are Wednesdayites - my sister is one," he said.

"It's that type of game where you are brought up on it.

"I have always got on well with Garry from our first battles - I have always kept in touch with him. It's a good club for him. They are a decent team and they have a good start."

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and winger Junior Hoilett are expected back in Cardiff today after international duty, while midfielder Joe Ralls is back in training after missing two league games with a groin injury.

Earlier this month, Warnock bemoaned the fact that Cardiff were playing on a Friday night after an international break for the second time this season.

But on the eve of the Wednesday game, he said: "I have to say we did have an option to play it on the Sunday so it's probably as much my fault as anything.

"I thought the lads would be back (earlier in the week) but it's not been possible with a couple of players."