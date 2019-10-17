Scott McKenna: 'We only get one chance to sell' - Aberdeen boss McInnes

Media playback is not supported on this device Scott McKenna: Aberdeen defender eyes return to fitness and form

Manager Derek McInnes is unsure if Scott McKenna will stay at Aberdeen beyond January but is certain the defender will continue to give his all while he is at the club.

The 22-year-old Scotland international handed in a transfer request in August but offers from QPR and Nottingham Forest were rejected.

Celtic, Aston Villa and Hull City had bids for McKenna turned down in 2018.

"We only get one chance at selling Scott," said McInnes.

"It's up to another club to come up with the right money to take him away."

McKenna, under contract until 2023, told BBC Sportscene last week that the summer had been "frustrating", adding that his immediate focus was recovering full fitness after a knee injury.

"I want to do my best for Aberdeen and, as most players do, I want to move on at some point - whether that be January or some point in the future," he said. "The main thing for me just now is playing again."

On the player's recent comments, McInnes added: "Scott has spoken very honestly and I've no problems with what he's said, but no one can question his commitment to Aberdeen.

"I see him day-to-day and he's fully committed, as he should be, and as he has always has been."

Aberdeen's campaign has been blighted by a long injury list but McInnes may not have to do much business himself in January.

James Wilson, Stephen Gleason and Craig Bryson resumed training during the international break but the latter two may lack the fitness to face Motherwell at the weekend.

Funso Ojo, Ash Taylor and Scott Wright remain sidelined, while Lewis Ferguson and Curtis Main are suspended for the trip to Fir Park.

"Clearly midfield is an issue for us at the moment," said McInnes. "But the only one who will still be out in January is Scott. It is normally a window when you need to react in terms of injuries.

"I wish it was 1 January tomorrow and we could get some reinforcements in, but it isn't. Unfortunately, that's where are. We've got to deal with this situation as best we can."