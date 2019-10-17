Simeon Jackson: Kilmarnock sign striker until January

Simeon Jackson scored six Premiership goals for St Mirren last season

Kilmarnock have signed former St Mirren striker Simeon Jackson on a deal until January.

The 32-year-old Canada international scored six goals in 32 appearances for the Paisley side last season.

Jackson, who also played for Gillingham and Norwich City, provides cover for Eamonn Brophy and Osman Sow, who have missed recent matches through injury.

He will be available for Saturday's Premiership match with Livingston, with the sides locked on 11 points.