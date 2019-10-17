Premier League: Leicester v Liverpool to kick-off at 20:00 GMT for Amazon showing

Liverpool's Premier League trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day has been moved to an 20:00 GMT kick-off so it can be televised by Amazon.

The change is part of Amazon's plans to broadcast fixtures for the first time, with the American media company showing all 10 games on 26 and 27 December.

They will also broadcast midweek games on 3, 4 and 5 December.

The announcement of festive TV games has already been delayed by six days, leading to criticism from fans groups.

