Sunday Mba: Nigeria's Nations Cup hero aims to return after two years out‬

Nigeria international midfielder Sunday Mba is keen to find a route back into football following an inactive two years.‬

‪The 30-year-old, who scored the Super Eagles' winning goal in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations final, was released by Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor in September 2017.‬

‪Mba has not played competitively since his last appearance against Sivasspor in May 2017, but believes he still has plenty to offer.‬

‪"As a free agent things are not really that easy, but you can only be hopeful," he told BBC Sport.‬

‪"My desire is to get back into club football and I am working hard to start playing again.

‪"Football is everything I have and I cannot just give up. I believe there's something out there for me."‬

‪Mba played for both Enugu Rangers and Warri Wolves in the Nigerian top flight before switching to French club CA Bastia in January. ‬

‪He left for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2015- where he netted eight goals in 55 appearances.‬‬

‪Out of the spotlight and keen on a return to competitive action, Mba understands the challenge that lies ahead.‬

‪"First you'd need the luck to find someone that believes in you and ready to give you a chance," he said.‬

‪"I've continued to stay in shape, train daily and be physically ready for any opportunity.‬

‪"I still have something to give and will continue to stay mentally and physically ready."‬

‪Despite playing all three matches at the 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup in Brazil, his international career stalled and he missed out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.‬

‪Mba scored twice to help his country's B side to success at the regional West African Football Union (Wafu) Cup title in 2010.‬

‪He has scored three goals in 16 appearances for the three time African champions.