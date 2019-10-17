Sunday Mba: Nigeria's Nations Cup hero aims to return after two years out
Nigeria international midfielder Sunday Mba is keen to find a route back into football following an inactive two years.
The 30-year-old, who scored the Super Eagles' winning goal in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations final, was released by Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor in September 2017.
Mba has not played competitively since his last appearance against Sivasspor in May 2017, but believes he still has plenty to offer.
"As a free agent things are not really that easy, but you can only be hopeful," he told BBC Sport.
"My desire is to get back into club football and I am working hard to start playing again.
"Football is everything I have and I cannot just give up. I believe there's something out there for me."
Mba played for both Enugu Rangers and Warri Wolves in the Nigerian top flight before switching to French club CA Bastia in January.
He left for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2015- where he netted eight goals in 55 appearances.
Out of the spotlight and keen on a return to competitive action, Mba understands the challenge that lies ahead.
"First you'd need the luck to find someone that believes in you and ready to give you a chance," he said.
"I've continued to stay in shape, train daily and be physically ready for any opportunity.
"I still have something to give and will continue to stay mentally and physically ready."
Despite playing all three matches at the 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup in Brazil, his international career stalled and he missed out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Mba scored twice to help his country's B side to success at the regional West African Football Union (Wafu) Cup title in 2010.
He has scored three goals in 16 appearances for the three time African champions.