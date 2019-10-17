Glasgow City win at Brondby: 'Best I've seen team spirit' - Scott Booth

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Glasgow City claim famous win over Brondby in Champion League

Glasgow City's Champions League win at Brondby "has to rank right up there" in manager Scott Booth's tenure.

The Scottish champions, on course for a 14th successive domestic title, beat the Danes 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Sam Kerr scored inside the first minute and a goalkeeping error doubled the visitors' lead.

"In the time I've been at Glasgow City, that's the best I've seen the whole team spirit," said Booth.

"We were throwing bodies in front of them and making sure every single player played for each other. We managed to stay organised, communicated well, keep the distances between us manageable in terms of being able to defend areas.

"Brondby are a team that play at this level so regularly and have so many athletic players. Coming away from home with half the job done, I think it has to rank right up there."

Former Aberdeen and Scotland striker Booth has been in charge since July 2015, winning five trophies.

Part-time City will aim to reach the quarter-finals for just the second time when the return leg is played at Petershill Park on 31 October.

"It's going to be such an occasion, with so much riding on it," said Booth.

Rachel McLauchlan set up the first goal in Denmark and the winger and also praised the hard graft and determination of her team-mates.

"Everyone was fighting for each other," she told BBC Scotland. "It was a huge ground to play in and they were a really good team but we all just stuck together and that pulled us through in the end.

"We wanted to go out and press well and thankfully it's paid off for us. But we're only halfway there and we've got the next game to focus on now.

"That 2-0 lead brings us closer towards the quarter finals but we have to be realistic as well. We know they're a good side and there are things we can work on. Hopefully we can get a good result at home again."