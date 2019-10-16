Football gossip: Eriksen, Allegri, Longstaff, Mandzukic

Tottenham could replace Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, with Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco, 27, in the January transfer window. (El Desmarque, via Express)

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to Real Madrid for Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez, 28, before a potential January move. (El Desmarque, via Football.London)

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri could bring Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 25, with him to Manchester United if he replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United boss. (Tuttosport, via Express)

Alternatively, United will sign six players over the next two transfer windows including Moussa Dembele from Lyon, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Leicester City's James Maddison. (Mail)

Anderlecht have been fined £4,315 by the Belgian FA for appointing former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, 33, as head coach when he did not have the required qualifications. (Sun)

Manchester City's Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, 31, crashed his £150,000 Range Rover Sport on the way to training - but walked away unscathed. (Mail)

Newcastle will offer a new five-year deal to English midfielder Matty Longstaff. The 19-year-old is out of contract in the summer. (Mail)

Pochettino, Levy and shaping Tottenham through 'crisis' Guillem Balague looks at 'the ultimate test of Pochettino's management'

Leicester, West Ham and Valencia all tried to sign Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny over the summer before the 27-year-old Egyptian went on loan to Turkish side Besiktas. (Leicester Mercury)

Ex-Manchester United captain Paul Ince says he "doesn't know what they're doing at the club" and that United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this year. (Talksport)

Former Tottenham coach Clive Allen has revealed he was stopped from punching then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger by goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini. (Mail)

Chelsea have been officially revealed as the Premier League's dirtiest ever team, with no club receiving more cards in the top flight than them since 1992. (Star)

The Premier League will oppose efforts to reduce automatic spots for the Champions League in a meeting this week with more than 150 clubs across Europe. (Telegraph)

Leeds United are monitoring Chelsea defender Reece James, 19, and hope to be able to take him on loan in January. (Football Insider)

Turkish side Galatasaray are prepared to end their season-long loan of Southampton and Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, 26, in January. (Fotomac, via Sport Witness)

Chelsea's Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, 18, asked to go out on loan but had his request rejected by boss Frank Lampard. (Sun)

Forward Eddie Nketiah, 20, says his hat-trick for England under-21s on Tuesday shows he deserves to be starting for Leeds during his loan spell from Arsenal.(Independent)

Everton are scouting Bolton's English midfielder Ronan Darcy, 18, and Romanian midfielder Dennis Politic, 19. (Football Insider)

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic, 21, was reduced to tears after being substituted in United States' 2-0 loss to Canada. (Mirror)

Watford-owned Colombian defender Jorge Segura, 22, will return to the club in January as Mexican side Atlas do not want to make his loan deal permanent. (Futbol Total, via Sport Witness)