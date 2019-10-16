FA Cup first round: Bury expulsion means bye to second round for one team

The final club left in the pot in the FA Cup first-round draw is set to receive a bye to round two, following Bury's removal from the competition.

The Shakers were expelled from the English Football League - and subsequently the cup - in August.

The 47 remaining League One and League Two clubs will join 32 non-league outfits in the first round in November.

The club that receives the bye will also be awarded the £36,000 prize money for a first-round winner.

On Wednesday, Bury were granted a 14-day extension after a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs was adjourned in the High Court.

The club have been given the additional time to pay back smaller businesses, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

A prospective buyer for the club ended their interest on Monday, leaving Bury on the brink of liquidation.

More to follow.