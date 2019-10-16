Robbie Neilson: Two-year contract extension for Dundee United head coach

By Richard Winton

BBC Sport Scotland

Neilson is striving to end Dundee United's four-season stint in the second tier
Neilson is striving to end Dundee United's four-season stint in the second tier

Head coach Robbie Neilson has agreed a two-year contract extension at Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United.

Neilson, who arrived on an 18-month deal last October to replace Csaba Laszlo, is now tied down until 2022 along with assistants Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest.

The former Hearts manager led United to the Premiership play-off final last season, losing a shootout to St Mirren.

United are above Ayr United on goal difference after eight games this term.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you