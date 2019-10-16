Barnsley: Players were surprised by Daniel Stendel sacking - Adam Murray

Daniel Stendel led Barnsley to promotion from League One last season

Barnsley caretaker Adam Murray boss has praised the players' reaction to the departure of head coach Daniel Stendel.

The German led the Tykes to promotion from League One last season but was sacked on 8 October after a run of 10 league games without a win.

"We're a young group, but we've seen these kind of situations before," Murray told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We've got to come to terms with it and crack on with the job at hand. We were surprised, but we've got on with it."

He added: "I don't think it's about changing much for me, it's about improving certain bits.

"The club has a philosophy and a DNA and that won't change. There will be bits that we tweak but nothing major. The main thing at the moment is the players' confidence."

Murray confirmed that Stendel's assistants Christopher Stern and Dale Tonge remain part of the management group.

The Oakwell side host Swansea on Saturday, looking for a first win since they beat Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Murray, who was in charge of League Two side Mansfield between 2014 and 2016, said he had not "had time" to think about whether he wanted the job permanently.

"My focus at the minute is about making the group feel good as people and re-aligning their focus," he said.

"It's a club I feel at home with, that has the same ideas at me. My job at the moment is to coach and prepare the players so that when the next manager comes in he's coming into a really good environment."