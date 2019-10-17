Fantasy football tips: Can the Canaries? Sign Alisson? Axe De Gea?

Manchester United's David de Gea hurt his hamstring in Spain's win over Sweden

Right, yet another international break is over. A glorious escape from the stress of fantasy football - or a painful couple of weeks without FPL in your life, depending on your point of view.

With no Premier League game until Saturday lunchtime, you have plenty of time to get your team sorted this week.

So who should you be looking at?

Ditch De Gea, sign Alisson?

Alisson got 176 points last season for Liverpool

Despite Manchester United's struggles this season, David de Gea is the fifth highest scoring goalkeeper in fantasy football. However, a hamstring injury while on international duty with Spain makes him a doubt for Sunday's game against Liverpool.

If you have a spare £200,000 of fantasy football money, then you could always replace him with Liverpool's Alisson, who is back in training following a calf injury and could return against United.

Or a good budget goalkeeping option is £4.4m Paulo Gazzaniga, who is likely to be Spurs' first-choice keeper for about three months following an injury to Hugo Lloris.

Follow the form?

Adama Traore was only averaging 2.3 points a game before his double against Manchester City. Was that a flash in the pan - or the start of a new Traore? That's a decision you'll need to make

Three players with good weeks before the international break have caught the eye.

Brighton's 19-year-old striker Aaron Connolly, who scored twice against Tottenham on his first Premier League start, could get a run in the team and at £4.5m looks a potential bargain.

But it is hard to look past midfielder Adama Traore. The Wolves wide man is a talented dribbler who has always missed an end product. But after a goal drought of over a year, his double - away to champions Manchester City - makes him look a steal at £5m.

He has been playing at right wing-back but moved up front against City for the final 22 minutes and must be a good bet to be deployed in a more attacking role again. Three of Wolves' next four opponents are the three teams directly above the relegation zone.

Arsenal defender David Luiz scored the only goal and kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth last time out. His £5.8m value is one to consider as Arsenal do not face a 'big six' side again until 14 December - a run of eight games.

Time to can the Canaries?

Most people had at least one Norwich player in their team following their prolific start to the season. But striker Teemu Pukki's 49 points in five games have been followed by just five points in the next three.

Midfielders Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia are on similar runs of form, with the Canaries only scoring one goal in the past three games.

However, a word of warning - Pukki scored twice for Finland against Armenia last time out, and Norwich had more shots in their recent 5-1 defeat by Aston Villa (13) than they did in any other game this season.

On the other hand though, Pukki has only attempted one shot in his past two Canaries games.

So in summary, maybe give him one more chance? Unless...

Replace Canaries with Cherries?

Only four strikers have more FPL points than Callum Wilson - yet his value has dropped from £8m to £7.9m since the start of the season

It might be a good time to back Norwich's opponents, Bournemouth. The Canaries have conceded at least twice in each of their past six Premier League games.

Bournemouth's next two matches are against the Premier League's bottom two sides - Norwich and Watford. Those two have conceded 41 goals in 16 games combined.

Two words - Callum Wilson.

Wilson has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games - and yet his value is lower at the time of writing (£7.9m) than it was at the start of the season. Add to that he has scored five goals in his six Premier League home games against promoted sides.

All prices correct on Thursday at 22:00 BST