Scottish Challenge Cup quarter-final draw: Inverness CT at home to Clyde

Inverness CT have beaten Championship rivals Morton and Alloa to reach the last eight

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's quest for a third Challenge Cup success continues with a home quarter-final against Clyde.

Raith Rovers, winners in 2014, take on Elgin City and Stenhousemuir, champions in 1996, host Partick Thistle.

Solihull Moors could set up a meeting with National League rivals Wrexham if they get the better of Rangers Colts.

The Rangers youth team travel to the West Midlands on Tuesday 29 October for their fourth round tie.

The ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of 16/17 November.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Inverness CT v Clyde

Raith Rovers v Elgin City

Solihull Moors or Rangers Colts v Wrexham

Stenhousemuir v Partick Thistle