Dean Keates: Wrexham have to get 'nasty' says manager

Dean Keates succeeded Bryan Hughes as Wrexham manager

Wrexham manager Dean Keates says his struggling side will have to be "nasty" if they want to avoid a relegation battle.

The Dragons dropped into the National League relegation zone after Tuesday's 1-0 home defeat by Chesterfield.

Keates said changes are likely and he will have talks with the board this week about bringing in new players.

"Over the next few weeks we'll look at trying to add new additions to strengthen the squad," Keates said.

"Whether one or two fall by the wayside and we have to freshen it up, that will be the case. That is my job."

Defeat against Chesterfield was the first loss of Keates' second spell in charge of Wrexham.

The former Dragons captain understood the frustrations of supporters and said his side needed to show character.

"As a team, as a group now we have to go back to basics," Keates added.

"We have to be hard to beat, we have to be solid and we have to be nasty.

"We are quite pretty, we try to play football but we have to show the other side now.

"Nice isn't going to get us out of where we are. We have to go and be nasty and we have to go and win the game at the weekend."

Wrexham face Chesterfield once again on Saturday when the sides meet in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Keates is hopefully captain Shaun Pearson will be available after the defender missed Tuesday's defeat due to illness.