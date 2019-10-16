Bury FC: HM Revenue & Customs winding-up petition adjourned for 14 days

Bury have been given a 14-day extension after a winding-up petition brought by HM Revenue & Customs was adjourned in the High Court.

The Shakers, twice winners of the FA Cup, were expelled from the English Football League in August as a result of their financial problems.

A prospective buyer for the club ended their interest on Monday, leaving Bury on the brink of liquidation.

A group of Bury fans have already been planning to form a phoenix club.

Should a new club be created, it would have to apply to the Football Association for entry into the English non-league pyramid next season.

Bury North MP James Frith met with the FA last week to discuss the Shakers' possible admission into the National League system, the fifth and sixth tiers of English football, and reported positive talks.

National League regulations state that its committee will determine "at its absolute discretion" in which league any new club shall be placed and will set out requirements to be met by the new club.

An initial application must be made by 1 March, with all necessary documentation submitted by 31 March.

