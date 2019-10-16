Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United, Billy Gilmour

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Reports in Italy claim Lazio have been hit with a partial stadium closure when they host Celtic in the Europa League next month. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger James Forrest says it is a a "strange' feeling" being second behind Rangers in the Premiership and predicts an immediate reaction against Ross County this weekend. (Daily Record)

Hearts are unfazed by the speculation around Aaron Hickey as the club keep working on a new contract for the 17-year-old full-back. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers defender Clint Hill backs George Edmundson to be a smash-hit at Ibrox as he hails the transformation at his old club. (Sun)

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is on the verge of signing a new deal within 48 hours. (Daily Record)

Scotland U21 midfielder Billy Gilmour, 18, has revealed Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told him he couldn't go on loan this season - because he was wanted for his first team plans. (Sun)

Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin reckons sacked manager Jack Ross paid the price for unrealistic expectations at Sunderland. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland under-19s stunned Germany 1-0 at Firhill last night thanks to a goal from Rangers winger Josh McPake. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

"She was always trying to keep me going": Andy Murray insists he would never have got back on the tennis court without support from wife Kim as he reaches last 16 of European Open. (Daily Mail)