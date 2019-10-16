Bulgaria v England: Police arrest four following racist abuse at Euro qualifier
Four Bulgarian football fans suspected of subjecting black England players to racist abuse have been detained following police raids.
England's 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win over Bulgaria in Sofia was stopped twice in the first half following racist chanting by home supporters.
"Work is still ongoing to identify others," a statement from Bulgaria's Ministry of the Interior said.
Bulgaria's football chief Borislav Mikhailov resigned on Tuesday.
