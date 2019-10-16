Bulgaria v England: Police arrest four following racist abuse at Euro qualifier

England players leave the pitch during one of the stoppages in Monday's qualifier

Four Bulgarian football fans suspected of subjecting black England players to racist abuse have been detained following police raids.

England's 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win over Bulgaria in Sofia was stopped twice in the first half following racist chanting by home supporters.

"Work is still ongoing to identify others," a statement from Bulgaria's Ministry of the Interior said.

Bulgaria's football chief Borislav Mikhailov resigned on Tuesday.

More to follow