Derby County v Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Striker Jack Marriott could be available for Derby having missed the last three games with a muscle injury.
The Rams will again be without injured quartet. Richard Keogh, Craig Forsyth, George Evan and Ikechi Anya.
Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling will make his league debut for Wigan in place of Nathan Byrne, who serves a one-game ban after receiving five yellow cards.
Sam Morsy is available after a similar ban, but Jamal Lowe could be a doubt, having suffered a knock on Sunday.
Match facts
- Derby have won four of their last five league games against Wigan (W4 D1 L0) since losing 2-1 in October 2014.
- Wigan have scored just one goal in their last five league games against Derby (W0 D1 L4), with Gavin Massey scoring in a 2-1 defeat in March 2019.
- Derby have lost only three of their last 22 home matches in all competitions (W10 D9 L3), winning each of their last two in a row.
- Wigan have won just one of their last 28 away matches in all competitions (W1 D6 L21), a 2-1 win at Leeds in April 2019.
- Derby have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 Championship games, though it did come in their last home match in the competition (2-0 vs Luton).
- Paul Cook's two away matches at Pride Park against Derby have ended in defeat, losing in January 2015 with Chesterfield in the FA Cup and Wigan last season in the Championship.