Fulham v Luton Town

Stefan Johansen started in both of Norway's recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against Spain and Romania

Fulham look set to welcome back Stefan Johansen to their midfield for Luton Town's visit to Craven Cottage.

Johansen missed the defeat by Stoke on Saturday and Fulham have an otherwise fully fit squad from which to choose.

Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea is poised to continue ahead of Simon Sluga after impressing against Bristol City.

Hatters defender Martin Cranie is also back to fitness after a knee ligament injury, with no other confirmed absentees for the trip to London.

Match facts