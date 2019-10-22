Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Hull
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Hull City

Lewis Grabban
Lewis Grabban has scored five goals in 12 games for Nottingham Forest this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban could return to the starting line-up for the home game against Hull.

Michael Dawson, Ryan Yates and Alfa Semedo are closing in on returns from injury while Joao Carvalho and Albert Adomah are pushing for recalls.

Hull are set to be without Jordy de Wijs again so Ryan Tafazolli could continue at centre-back.

Jon Toral came off the bench on Saturday for his first game since August so may feature more prominently.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have not won three consecutive league matches against Hull since December 1955.
  • Hull have won five of their last six away league matches against Nottingham Forest (W5 D0 L1), although they lost 3-0 in this fixture last season.
  • Nottingham Forest have won 11 home league matches in 2019 - three more than they managed in the entirety of 2018 (eight).
  • Hull have lost their last two league games, conceding three goals in each match. They last lost three in a row back in April.
  • Nottingham Forest's last two home Championship matches have been 1-0 wins with 56th minute winning goals scored by Ben Watson in both games.
  • Kamil Grosicki has been involved in six goals in his last 10 away league appearances for Hull City (4 goals, 2 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
