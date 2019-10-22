Bristol City v Charlton Athletic
Bristol City defender Jack Hunt (hamstring) will face a late fitness test before the Robins host Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.
Defenders Tomas Kalas (hamstring) and Jay Dasilva (ankle) plus midfielders Adam Nagy (ankle) and Korey Smith (ligament) all remain out.
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer - who is still serving a touchline ban - could be without Jonny Williams (knee).
The Addicks are also missing strikers Lyle Taylor (knee) and Tomer Hemed.
Match stats
- Bristol City and Charlton have not met in a league game since February 2016, a 1-0 win in the final game before Lee Johnson took charge of the Robins.
- The last league meeting between the teams at Ashton Gate was on Boxing Day in 2015, with Charlton equalising in the 90th minute to earn a 1-1 draw.
- Bristol City are looking to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2015 when they were in League One.
- Charlton have lost just one of their last six away league outings (W3 D2), scoring exactly two goals in five of those six matches (the other a 2-0 loss at Wigan).
- In all competitions, Bristol City have lost just one of their past 13 matches played on Wednesday (W7 D5 L1), a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham in February 2017.
- No side has made more changes to their starting line-ups in the Championship this season than Charlton (31, level with Stoke).