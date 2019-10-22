Championship
Bristol City19:45Charlton
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Charlton Athletic

Jack Hunt
Jack Hunt has made 13 appearances for Bristol City so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Bristol City defender Jack Hunt (hamstring) will face a late fitness test before the Robins host Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.

Defenders Tomas Kalas (hamstring) and Jay Dasilva (ankle) plus midfielders Adam Nagy (ankle) and Korey Smith (ligament) all remain out.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer - who is still serving a touchline ban - could be without Jonny Williams (knee).

The Addicks are also missing strikers Lyle Taylor (knee) and Tomer Hemed.

  • Bristol City and Charlton have not met in a league game since February 2016, a 1-0 win in the final game before Lee Johnson took charge of the Robins.
  • The last league meeting between the teams at Ashton Gate was on Boxing Day in 2015, with Charlton equalising in the 90th minute to earn a 1-1 draw.
  • Bristol City are looking to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2015 when they were in League One.
  • Charlton have lost just one of their last six away league outings (W3 D2), scoring exactly two goals in five of those six matches (the other a 2-0 loss at Wigan).
  • In all competitions, Bristol City have lost just one of their past 13 matches played on Wednesday (W7 D5 L1), a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham in February 2017.
  • No side has made more changes to their starting line-ups in the Championship this season than Charlton (31, level with Stoke).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
