Bristol City v Charlton Athletic

Jack Hunt has made 13 appearances for Bristol City so far this season

Bristol City defender Jack Hunt (hamstring) will face a late fitness test before the Robins host Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.

Defenders Tomas Kalas (hamstring) and Jay Dasilva (ankle) plus midfielders Adam Nagy (ankle) and Korey Smith (ligament) all remain out.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer - who is still serving a touchline ban - could be without Jonny Williams (knee).

The Addicks are also missing strikers Lyle Taylor (knee) and Tomer Hemed.

