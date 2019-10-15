Sam Lavelle: Morecambe defender signs new deal until 2022

Sam Lavelle has made 71 league appearances for Morecambe

Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle has signed a new contract with the League Two club until the end of 2022.

The 23-year-old has played in all 13 league matches for The Shrimps this season, who are bottom of the table.

Lavelle made his debut in professional football for Morecambe in 2017 and has played 83 games for Jim Bentley's side in total, scoring four times.

"Sam has come on in leaps and bounds and is just getting better and better all the time," Bentley said.